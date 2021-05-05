Keep the SEA

THE EDITOR: I must admit the SEA exam is stressful but it holds value and is a good life lesson when looked at with a positive mindset.

Here are my reasons for keeping the SEA:

* It instils discipline.

* It gives us the ability to stay focused under pressure.

* It teaches time management.

* It improves learning.

* The qualifications needed in life are only acquired through examinations.

I wrote the Common Entrance. I passed for Naparima College. I am not a good example.

A positive mind leads to positive vibes and a positive life.

What comes easy will not last. What lasts will not come easy.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town