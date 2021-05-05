Keep the SEA
THE EDITOR: I must admit the SEA exam is stressful but it holds value and is a good life lesson when looked at with a positive mindset.
Here are my reasons for keeping the SEA:
* It instils discipline.
* It gives us the ability to stay focused under pressure.
* It teaches time management.
* It improves learning.
* The qualifications needed in life are only acquired through examinations.
I wrote the Common Entrance. I passed for Naparima College. I am not a good example.
A positive mind leads to positive vibes and a positive life.
What comes easy will not last. What lasts will not come easy.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
