GLOC praises employees at virtual awards event

LIGHT-BEARERS: This composite photo shows from top left clockwise: Gerald Griffith, June David, Pylar Samuel, Agent of the Year Raphael Teeluck, Marice Ledger-Lewis, Rookie of the Year Laura Guevara and Shalima Mahadeo, some of the 100-plus honoured by Guardian Life of the Caribbean in its virtual sales award gala event. PHOTOS COURTESY GUARDIAN LIFE OF THE CARIBBEAN

Guardian Life of the Caribbean (GLOC) honoured its top employees at virtual awards that depicted flexibility, innovation, tenacity, resilience, and excellence, rising above the challenges in 2020, at its annual Sales Awards.

In light of the recent surge of covid19 infection and the decision by the government to impose restrictions on its spread, the company decided to celebrate its much-anticipated event virtually for the first time.

Anand Pascal, president of GLOC, in his opening address, said, “We continue living in these unprecedented times but our Life Guardians, ever leading the way, have demonstrated true resilience and determination to serving the financial needs of clients throughout the region.”

Pascal said as the world changes, Guardian Group embarked on its very own transformation that helped them implement new and exciting initiatives. “When this is all over, we will undoubtedly be a far superior financial services provider in comparison to any of our regional competitors.”

The quality of the event, which is also called Guardian Lights, was in no way compromised for the 100-plus awardees who were recognised for their outstanding achievements in 2020.

The company said it felt compelled to commend those whose jobs have now become crucial, given the increased need for financial awareness and stability.

“The event was an important one for financial advisers, who have been working in a challenging environment, given the many layers of covid19 protocols and the restrictions imposed by the authorities.”

The line-up of Guardian Lights in the top six awards were captured by:

Laura Guevara – Rookie of the Year

Ian Williams’ Unit – Unit of the Year

Ricardo Smith’s Unit – Unit of the Year

Assistant branch manager Calvin Mendez’s branch walked away with the Branch of the Year award

Ian Williams took Top Producer 2020.

Raphael Teeluck was named Agent of the Year.

