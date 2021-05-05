'Excellent service' at SAPA for covid19 vaccine

On Wednesday, people lined up outside the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando for Astrazeneca vaccine jabs. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Despite a drizzly morning in south Trinidad, scores of people flocked to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Wednesday, hoping to get vaccinated.

The covid19 vaccination rollout started on Monday at this site at Todd Street in San Fernando as an additional South West Regional Health Authority facility.

Since then, people with and without appointments have been attending. Tents were put outside the building to limit the number of people inside and to maintain physical distancing.

A 68-year-old Marabella man, who did not want to give his name, told Newsday he did not have an appointment.

"I have been here a while for the morning, and everything is running nice," he said, while holding an umbrella in the car park.

He decided to go for the vaccine after being told why he should take it.

"I made up my mind after someone explained it to me. Taking it now or later is the same thing."

People waiting to get the vaccine said officials were first dealing with those who had appointments.

Seeta Singh, 62, of Whiteland, said her appointment was for 10 am. But she arrived earlier and got vaccinated sooner. She repeatedly praised the health care practitioners for their dedication to service.

"They were really organised. Inside, the ushers were showing us where to sit. The overall service was excellent. I am feeling fine.

"I do not attend any clinic or anything. I called on Saturday and was told to come today. My husband, who is here, took it too.

"My sisters and brothers took the vaccine at the Marabella health centre."

Navin Ramkissoon, 40, of Marabella, has diabetes. He said he had problems getting through to make an appointment by phone. So he came without one.

"The mailbox was full, so I cannot get through to make the appointment," Ramkissoon said. "By 2 pm, they expected that they would be finished with those with appointments. Then they would call us (walk-in patients).

"The process is smooth, and I am keeping my distance."