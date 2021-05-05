Education key in battle against virus

THE EDITOR: Monday's communication by Prime Minister Dr Rowley has highlighted the need for an increased and effective education campaign on the covid19 pandemic.

The nature of Monday's questions makes it evident that even among our more informed journalists there is a deficiency in the rudimentary grasp of the problem.

Essentially, in any infected individual there exists a plethora of constantly varying viral forms. There is however a dominant form but with concurrent variations. Dependent on existing environmental conditions, variants will emerge. The biological principle is survival of the fittest.

It is therefore inappropriate to place all our focus on where a particular variant originated and how did it reach us.

Our educational thrust should educate the public. Basically, an infected individual, whether symtomatic or not, is a virtual population of variants waiting to emerge. Our best strategy remains effectively controlling the burden of the challenge to our immune system and therein lies the concept of "herd immunity."

Taking individual responsibility is key to better achieving herd immunity. I do believe that if more than 50 per cent of our population understands this we will succeed.

This can only be achieved by mounting a focused education campaign immediately.

