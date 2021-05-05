Children's Life Fund Authority: 'We're stamping out corruption'

Dr. Varma Deyalsingh -

Dr Varma Deyalsingh, chair of the joint select committee (JSC) on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities, asked the Children's Life Fund Authority (CLFA) what it was doing to prevent fraud or any other type of corruption within its ranks.

Deyalsingh put this question to authority officials during a virtual meeting the JSC had with them on Wednesday.

He said the Health Ministry gave the committee information on May 3 about a legal matter concerning an alleged misappropriation of funds by a former CLFA employee in 2014.

He added this matter is public knowledge and many people were disappointed about it.

"At this stage, I want to ask, what fraud detection systems, administrative checks and balances have been implemented by the CLFA to prevent the occurrence of such a fraud?"

Director Karen Seebaran-Blondet confirmed to Deyalsingh that the incident he referred to had taken place.

Subsequently, Seebaran-Blondet said, the disbursement of cash at the authority's offices was stopped. She explained that exercise involved giving cash directly to a child's parents or guardians sometimes to pay directly for the child's surgery or for meals.

She explained now that payment is made directly to the hospitals where the child's treatment is taking place.

But Seebaran-Blondet added, "We do have a small payment, which is the meal allowance, that is paid with cash to the parent or guardian, for the period they are there with their child."

She said there is rigorous scrutiny of individuals and entities who want to donate money to the fund, and the Financial Intelligence Unit and the commercial banks are informed in such situations.

Seebaran-Blondet said those wishing to donate must comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing protocols.

Deyalsingh recalled the Children's Life Fund was established by legislation in November 2010 and born out of an election promise made by the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government. He said political bias of any kind must be kept out of the authority.

"We are trying to do our best for the children.

Deyalsingh observed that the authority has no CEO. He recalled its first CEO accused some MPs of not making financial contributions to the fund that they promised. He also recalled that the Prime Minister, when he was opposition leader, questioned a donation Caribbean Airlines made to the fund.

Seebaran-Blondet said the authority was optimistic that vacancies in its CEO and family case manager posts would be filled this year.

In response to questions from St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, Seebaran-Blondet explained the Health Ministry has oversight over the appointment of a CEO, while all other appointments are handled by the authority's board of directors.

Chairperson Dr Diane Alexander said a $1 million cap on funding for the authority, which is catered for by legislation, is sufficient for the authority to function.

Out of 239 applications for medical treatments for children between 2016 and 2021, Alexander said 160 were approved.