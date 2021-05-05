Akeal Hosein, Joshua Da Silva offered West Indies contracts

Akeal Hosein (left) of the West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (right) during the third and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, in March (AFP PHOTO) - AFP PHOTO

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the recipients of international retainer contracts for the West Indies men’s team for the 2021/2022 season.

Eighteen players have been offered contracts for the upcoming season which runs from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.

For the first time the Trinidad and Tobago pair of Joshua Da Silva and Akeal Hosein have been awarded international retainer contracts, along with Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner and Barbadian Kyle Mayers.

Da Silva, Bonner and Mayers have been given red-ball (Test cricket) contracts and Hosein received a white-ball (50-Over/T20) contract.

Newly appointed Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Darren Bravo received international contracts for red-ball and white-ball cricket respectively.

Several players were not offered contracts for the upcoming year. Roston Chase, who was dropped for the recent home series against Sri Lanka, lost his all-format retainer and is without a contract.

Shamarh Brooks and wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich no longer have red-ball contracts. Da Silva has taken Dowrich's spot for the last two Test series and performed creditably.

Eight players lost their white-ball contracts, including Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Oshane Thomas.

All players who are no longer on international retainer contracts are offered an A-grade regional franchise contract for the following year.

Players retained by Cricket West Indies

All-format contracts: Jason Holder.

Red-ball contracts:

Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach.

White-ball contracts: Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Hayden Walsh Jr.