56 active covid19 cases in Tobago

File photo

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Thursday announced four new covid19 cases in the last 24 hours in Tobago.

In a press release, the division said there was one discharge. There are now 56 active covid19 cases on the island.

It said the number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites for testing is 4,454.

Overall, there have been 251 cases and two deaths.