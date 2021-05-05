3 repatriation flights over next 2 weeks

Caribbean Airlines planes in their hangar at Piarco Airport. Photo by Sureash Cholai

PRINCIPAL medical officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards has said there will be three repatriation flights within the next two weeks for nationals stuck abroad.

She was speaking at the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.

She said on Wednesday evening, a flight from Canada would bring 89 people home.

On Friday, a flight from Barbados will bring home 120 people, “with emphasis on students.”

And on May 15, 140 people will return from Miami.

Abdool-Richards said, “We continue to try to keep your families safe.”