TRHA collects keys to Roxborough hospital

Udecott construction manager Brent Siboo, right, hands over the keys to the Roxborough hospital to Cherryl-Ann Solomon-Mitchell, Administrator, Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Saturday. Also present was Westly Orr, interim CEO, TRHA. - THA

The Roxborough Health Facility was officially opened to the public on Monday.

All primary care services were made available to the public between 8 am and 4 pm.

The Tobago Regional Health Authority took possession of the hospital from Udecott on Saturday afternoon, with a simple handover of keys and relevant documents and a walk-through.

The hospital was built at a cost of $98 million in 18 months.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine said last week that the public, “particularly those in East Tobago, in Roxborough to be specific, will start using or utilising the services at the Roxborough Health Care Facility and we are working towards a speedy opening of the hospital, so that again the people of Tobago East can have the required level of services.”

The division said full hospital services will begin at a later date.