Tobago reaches record-high 53 active covid19 cases

File photo by Leeandro Noray.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Tuesday announced ten new covid19 cases in Tobago in the last 24 hours. The division said three covid19 patients have been discharged. There are 53 active cases on the island – a record high.

The number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites for testing is 4,422. Overall, the number of positive samples is 247. Deaths remain at two.