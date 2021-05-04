Tobago hoteliers worried about survival

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James has said hoteliers are worried about their ability to survive the covid19 restrictions.

At a news conference on Monday, the Prime Minister announced a return of some anti-covid19 measures which were implemented during the initial lockdown more than one year ago.

Dr Rowley said there has been a drastic spike in new covid19 infections within the past few weeks, which, if left unchecked, could overwhelm the parallel health system within the next two weeks. He said urgent action was required to prevent a further upsurge.

Rowley announced the banning of all food vending and retail operations until May 23.

He said in the meantime, only essential services such as pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries and the energy and manufacturing sectors will be allowed to operate.

Rowley appealed to citizens in non-essential sectors to stay at home.

Birchwood-James said more than a year after the initial lockdown, hoteliers are still struggling to keep their businesses afloat.

“Our biggest problems are utility bills and our workers. We not hearing anything concerning that. So we have no money for operations and we have little or no money to pay salaries.

“We are like everybody else, waiting to see what happens between now and the 23rd.”

She said hoteliers have not enjoyed significant patronage over the past 14 months.

“At this stage, we are worried that after May 23 what is going to happen, because we have had a year and maybe a half of no real business.”