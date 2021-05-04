Sowing positive seeds in trying times

THE EDITOR: The word seed is many times used as a metaphor for a new possible outcome. The writer Matshona Dhliwayo states, “When life hands you dirt, plant seeds.”

Presently, our global village witnesses an astronomical rise in the varying strains of the nightmarish covid19 virus, accompanied by countless deaths. On account of stipulated protocols deemed necessary, for example physical distancing, it may be challenging to reach out to those in dire need. Nevertheless, the time for us to sow our humanitarian seeds is now.

We must become purpose-driven as we develop strategies for meeting the individual needs of those who are fast becoming unemployed and lack the much needed resources to survive. Moreover, emotional and psychological support is crucial for those who are bending under the unbearable weight of the stresses of the times.

On a positive note, we can have lives touched and transformed by virtue of our technological devices. With unconditional love, we can make a difference in the lives of our fellow men. We can endeavour to sow in their hearts the qualities of patience, tolerance, kindness and genuine love.

Such virtues are the true laurels and encomiums of life which money cannot buy but are in fact self-rewarding. Every individual can sow a seed in someone’s life. All it takes is a willingness to step forward to initiate the deed.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

