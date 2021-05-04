Six new deaths, 235 covid19 cases on Tuesday

File photo

The Ministry of Health has recorded six deaths and 235 new covid19 cases on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 185.

There are now 2,689 active cases with 264 patients in the hospital and 2,155 in home quarantine.

In total the country has recorded 11,706 covid19 cases since its first case was announced on March 12, 2020.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said 72 patients have been discharged, taking that total to 8,832.

There are 36 patients in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged and 227 people in state quarantine.

The country vaccinated 51,283 people. Of this, 196 people got their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A total of 137,081 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, and UWI for testing.