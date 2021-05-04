Siparia man on bail charged with stealing widow's funeral money

Akash Benjamin -

A 33-year-old Siparia man has been granted bail after being charged with stealing $10,000 from an 89-year-old widow.

Police said Akash Benjamin, a labourer, was charged with burglary and possession of an imitation gun on April 25. The incident occurred around 1 am.

Benjamin lives at La Brea Trace, Siparia.

Police said the stolen money was the victim's savings and was intended to be used for her late husband's funeral.

Benjamin appeared at the Siparia Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. He was granted $150,000 bail.

The matter was postponed to May 28.