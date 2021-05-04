San Fernando's Nam Fong building gutted by fire

The building that once housed Nam Fong restaurant on Cipero Street, San Fernando, was destroyed by fire early on Tuesday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE building that once housed Nam Fong Restaurant at Cipero Street, San Fernando, was gutted by fire on Tuesday morning. The cause is yet to be determined.

Chief fire officer Marlon Smith told Newsday he received a call about the incident around 1.40 am saying the two-storey building was on fire.

The business closed around three years ago, and the building remained unused, apart from street dwellers sleeping on the ground floor.

Smith said, “Acting assistant chief officer Charles and acting divisional fire officer Dookie were there – those are the seniors. And of course, the shift officers and appliances from the southern division would have responded and eventually got the fire under control.”

No one was injured.

When Newsday visited the building on Tuesday morning, some fire officials were inside clearing debris.

The building had been up for sale for some time, with a sign asking interested buyers to contact Wayne Fox of A1 Realty Professionals.

When Newsday contacted Fox on Tuesday, he said the building had been sold by another agent around three months ago for around $3.5 million.

Old photos of the building showed a liquor licence belonging to a Kenneth Lee.