Quiet day in San Fernando under new covid19 rules

Chained gates litter High street San Fernando as only essential services are allowed to remain open as more restrictions were implemented to curb the spread of the covid 19 virus. Photos by Lincoln Holder

TUESDAY was a particularly quiet day in San Fernando, with most of the pedestrian traffic being those who were grocery shopping, grabbing a bite at a bakery or getting medication at a pharmacy.

On Monday, the Prime Minister reintroduced stricter public health regulations which saw the closure of all food services and non-essential retail businesses.

In the official regulations, it was made clear that other than banks, pharmacies, hardware and groceries, greengrocers, fruit and vegetable stalls, bakeries, poultry depots, parlours and corner shops are also considered essential retail services.

No street vendors ventured to High Street, San Fernando on Tuesday. At Library Corner, which is usually filled with fruit vendors, all that was left behind was a single banana peel.

Some taxi drivers told Newsday it had been a slow day for them, since fewer people were on the move.

There weren't queues anywhere except at Pennywise Cosmetics Ltd at Pointe-a-Pierre Road and JTA Supermarket at Carlton Centre on St James Street.

The occasional coconut vendor was seen im other parts of the city and just one woman was selling newspapers and sweets.

Companies that service appliances and electronics are also allowed to remain open, but only a few did so.

One person told Newsday they didn't think the regulations were made clear enough on Monday, and that some people may still be unsure whether they can open for business or not.

When Newsday spoke to vendors on Monday afternoon, they said they found the restrictions reasonable, as the public had been irresponsible.