Princes Town alleged getaway driver granted $100,000 bail

- TTPS

A 33-year-old Princes Town mechanic has been granted $100,000 bail for his involvement in a robbery in April.

Michael Gene appeared before a Siparia magistrate on Monday, charged with robbery with aggravation. He was arrested on April 27.

Police said around 10.15 pm that day, they got a report about a robbery at Pond Street, Aripero.

When they arrived, a 52-year-old woman and her relative said a silver vehicle with three men had pulled up and blocked their vehicle.

The woman said two of the men then came to her vehicle with a gun and demanded the occupants hand over a cell phone, cash and credit cards. The men returned to their vehicle and drove away.

The police later saw the vehicle in Oropouche and began following it.

They said one of the suspects shot at them and they returned fire until the vehicle stopped.

Two of the men got out and fled, leaving behind Gene, who was allegedly the driverd.

The police found a Glock 19 pistol and a magazine containing 12 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition before taking Gene to the Oropouche Police Station.

Gene must report to the Princes Town Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.