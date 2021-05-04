PoS shoppers agree with tighter restrictions

Shoppers on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Monday afternoon. - ROGER JACOB

The new measures against covid19 announced by the Prime Minister did not surprise people on the streets of Port of Spain on Monday afternoon.

Moments after Dr Rowley, in a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, announced the closure of more retail businesses to reduce high concentrations of people, several shoppers consulted by Newsday on Charlotte St, Port of Spain, said they agreed.

Andre Sanford said: "It's a good idea to close a little more because that guarantees fewer people on the streets."

He said people should understand that the measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of covid19 would only be for a short time.

"It is a necessary decision because hospitals are already filling up with people with covid19."

Jenny Charles also said she agrees with the PM: "We must take care of ourselves, I am not surprised by the announcements."

However, Marcell Atteck was worried the measures would last longer longer than the time frame laid out by the Prime Minister.

"I agree, measures must be taken against covid19, but I am afraid it will last for more than a month, that complicates many families who live from day to day."

As of 12 am on Tuesday all food vending and all retail selling are banned until May 23, except for essential outlets such as pharmacies, supermarkets and bakeries, plus the energy and manufacturing sectors.