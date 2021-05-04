Police release relative in enquiry into Tunapuna man's death

Shahid Samaroo, 64, was found dead in the bedroom of his Cactus Street, Tunapuna, home on Sunday morning. Two dogs belonging to a male relative were also found dead at the home. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA -

Hours after he was detained and questioned by police in relation to the death of Shahid Samaroo, one of Samaroo's relatives was released pending further investigations.

Samaroo, 64, was found dead in the bedroom of his Cactus Street, Macoya Gardens, home early on Sunday morning.

Two pet dogs were found dead in Samaroo's yard.

Relatives said the 34-year-old man was detained by police, but released the same day.

One relative said samples were taken from Samaroo's body on Monday for a covid19 test and an autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday.

The relative said the family was awaiting the results of the autopsy, as they were baffled by Samaroo's death.

Investigators from the Tunapuna CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.