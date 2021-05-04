Petit Valley store owner killed, wife beaten in robbery

A man is dead and a woman wounded after a robbery at a Petit Valley mini mart on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Alec Wang Kwok Yip, 72, and his wife were at their businessplace, Alec's Food Mart, at the corner of Morne Coco Road and Palm Avenue, at around 12.05 pm when three masked men entered and announced a robbery.

The bandits tied up the couple and beat them before taking cash and valuables.

The woman untied herself and called the police, who went to the store and saw Yip with injuries to his face and body.

Emergency health workers took him to the St James Infirmary, where he was declared dead.

The scene was visited by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One.