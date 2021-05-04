Mt St George man gunned down
A Mt St George man is Tobago’s latest murder victim.
He has been identified as Kamyeon Murray, 37, of Village Street.
Reports are that around 12.40 am on Tuesday, a group of men were playing a game of cards at Back Street, Mt St George, when a wagon pulled up alongside them.
A man with a gun got out and started shooting at them.
Murray, a mason, was shot in the neck.
The assailant got back into the wagon, which drove off.
Investigations are continuing.
