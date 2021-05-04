MSJ: PM listened to us

David Abdulah. -

MOVEMENT for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah on Monday was pleased that the Prime Minister seems to be listening to calls made by the party to strike a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods during the covid19 pandemic.

Abdulah made this comment in response to measures announced by Dr Rowley at a news conference earlier in the day at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's. Those measures included the closure of non-essential retail establishments, essential businesses such as supermarkets and pharmacies operating between 6 am and 8 pm and the closure of all food services.

Abdulah said the data on covid19 infection and mortality rates presented by health professionals at the briefing was important. In order to reduce the number of covid cases, Abdulah accepted "some additional interventions had to be made."

He welcomed Rowley's statement that Government would do what it could to provide social and financial support to those who would be most disadvantaged by these restrictions. Abdulah also welcomed Rowley's appeal to the private sector to do what it could to help their affected workers.

"That was positive and in my view that was the response to the press conference I had yesterday (Sunday)." Abdulah said some affected retail businesses would have been looking forward to sales leading into Mother's Day this weekend.

On the other hand, he continued, the closure of those businesses until May 23 may have been necessary on the advice of health professionals to prevent opportunities for public congregation and possible spread of the virus.