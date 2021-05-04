La Horquetta mother, teenage sons denied bail on gun charges

BAIL was denied to a La Horquetta mother and her two sons when they appeared before a magistrate on Monday, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The mother, 41, and her sons, 18 and 17, appeared before senior magistrate Brambhanan Dubay in the Arima First Court, where they were denied bail.

The mother and the 18-year-old were represented by attorney Shervon Noreiga, who said the mother had never been arrested and was in and out of hospital for a medical condition, while her older son was awaiting entry into the regiment. The 17-year-old, who attends a boys’ college in Arima, is preparing for CSEC exams. He was represented by duty counsel.

The three were arrested on April 28 at a house in Phase 1, La Horquetta.

It is alleged police went to a house in La Horquetta, with a search warrant, and found a black plastic bag under a crib. The bag allegedly contained an AR15 rifle and a magazine with 31 rounds of ammunition.

The three were advised of their right to apply to a judge in chambers for bail and ordered to return to court on June 1.

They were charged by acting Cpl Durity of the La Horquetta police station.