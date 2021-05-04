IPL postponed after covid19 cases in bio-bubble

The 2021 India Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament has been postponed because of the covid19 pandemic. The tournament bowled off on April 9 and was scheduled to end on May 30. Over the last few days India has seen a surge in cases with over 300,000 cases being reported on some days. The pandemic has also affected teams in the IPL as Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all had players or staff members test positive in recent days.

Nine West Indies players were playing in this year's IPL including Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen (Punjab Kings), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (Knight Riders), Dwayne Bravo (Super Kings), Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals), Jason Holder (Sunrisers) and West Indies T20 and 50-Over captain Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians). A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India said, "This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind."

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said the tournament would eventually be completed.