Hinds to UNC: Government abandoned no one in pandemic

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds on Tuesday rejected Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's claims that Government abandoned vulnerable people during the covid19 pandemic.

In a post on his Facebook page, Hinds said, "Given the fact that the country’s economic circumstances are seriously challenging, the Opposition Leader bombards us with dotish talk about the Government locking down and abandoning little people."

Hinds said on Monday, during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, public health officials pointed to "a serious threat (of) our health system being overwhelmed." He said this was based on the projections are that the number of covid19 infections could double in a matter of weeks in TT "given our bad, reckless and sometimes downright foolish behavior. "

Reiterating his support for the covid19 restrictions the Prime Minister announced on Monday , Hinds asked, "Why does the lady feel she has raise obstacles, hindrances and constantly purvey negative outlooks on everything that we do?"

He described the UNC as " a bunch of mischievous, cantankerous and wicked children in the neighborhood, constantly settling up traps and pitfalls for the government."

But, Hinds said, " Thankfully, the majority of people in this land sees things differently and support the sensible and necessary decisions of the Government, to protect all our lives; and to prevent us from tipping-over into the abyss and disaster that is possible, the likes of which, very sadly, we see in India."

He added, "My prayers go out to the people of that great land."