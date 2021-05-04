‘Fox’ denied bail for gun possession in Siparia

Travis "Fox" Ali. - TTPS

TRAVIS “Fox” Ali of Penal was denied bail for a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ali, 36, was arrested on Friday after police searched his Beckles Street, Penal home.

Theysaid they found a gun fitted with a magazine with ten rounds of ammunition. Ali was then arrested.

The exercise was led by Sgt Haynes, Cpl Lake and PC Seepersad.

Ali, a labourer, appeared virtually before senior magistrate Aden Stroude at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The matter has been postponed to May 18.