‘Fox’ denied bail for gun possession in Siparia
TRAVIS “Fox” Ali of Penal was denied bail for a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Ali, 36, was arrested on Friday after police searched his Beckles Street, Penal home.
Theysaid they found a gun fitted with a magazine with ten rounds of ammunition. Ali was then arrested.
The exercise was led by Sgt Haynes, Cpl Lake and PC Seepersad.
Ali, a labourer, appeared virtually before senior magistrate Aden Stroude at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The matter has been postponed to May 18.
