Chief Secretary: New anti-covid19 rules 'to prevent further calamity'

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has described the latest anti-covid19 restrictions as “necessary.”

Dennis spoke to Newsday moments after the Prime Minister’s announcement of the government’s decision to close all food establishments, including street and itinerant vendors, all non-essential retail outlets. In addition, essential businesses may open only between 6 am and 8 pm.

These measures will come into effect from midnight on Monday until May 23.

In the interim, malls, bars, restaurants, churches, gyms, casinos, cinemas, and theatres will remain closed.

He said: “It is necessary to prevent further calamity.”

In its latest update, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there were no new cases on the island, while there are 46 active cases. One patient was discharged. The release said deaths remained at two.

With that, he said there is no time for complacency.

“We are to find no comfort in our numbers. A deadly virus is among us, and complacency can be costly.”