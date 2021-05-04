Bloomberg: Trinidad and Tobago among developing nations with worst covid19 surges

Shoppers on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, on Monday. Photo by Roger Jacob

US FINANCE news outlet Bloomberg has ranked Trinidad and Tobago fifth among nine developing nations hardest hit by a recent spike in reported cases of covid19.

The report measured data from Johns Hopkins University, US, as of May 2.

It attributed the increases among developing nations mainly to "contagious virus variants, though complacency and lack of resources to contain the spread have also been cited as reasons."

The list puts TT behind four Asian countries according to the percentage of new cases compared to the previous month.

TT saw a staggering 701 per cent change after 3,129 new cases were recorded from April to May.

Suriname, the only other country in the region in Bloomberg's ranking, saw a similar rate of increase, at 612 per cent, after recording 3,129 new cases.

Laos tops Bloomberg's list with a 22,000 per cent increase after recording 884 new cases, following an abrupt outbreak in the landlocked Southeast Asia. Nepal (1,645 per cent, 58,390 new cases) Thailand (1,293 per cent, 50,037 new cases) and Bhutan (909 per cent, 222 new cases), ranked second to fourth.

India, whose health care system is facing a crisis, saw new cases rise by 7,254,326, or a 516 per cent increase, from the previous month.