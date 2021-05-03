Wounded man gave cops wrong name to avoid arrest

A man whom police described as a gang leader tried to avoid being identified by giving them a false name when he went to hospital after being shot on Sunday night.

Police said the 26-year-old St Joseph man was liming at Manimore Road, Five Rivers, Arouca, at around 8.30 pm when he heard gunshots and ran into a house.

While running he was struck by a bullet in the left eye.

Passersby took him to the Arima Hospital, where he was treated.

He was also questioned by Arouca police. Investigators said the man gave the officers a false name and address.

But police eventually found out his real identity and discovered he was wanted on six outstanding warrants, including two for rape, two for grievous sexual assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

He is being treated at another hospital under police guard.