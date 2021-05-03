Kamla: PM locks out the vulnerable

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Courtesy the Office of T&T Parliament

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Monday accused the Prime Minister of locking out the vulnerable people in TT, with the latest covid19 restrictions announced at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's. In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said, "The Opposition supports measures to protect the health and wellbeing of citizens, but we cannot support hundreds of thousands being left without the ability to take care of their families."

She claimed that while Government has found money to pay millions of dollars in rent to the families of Cabinet ministers and finance contracts of the families of other senior ministers, "they do not have a single dollar to help the taxpayers of this nation during their time of need."

Persad-Bissessar reiterated the Opposition's view that Government has mismanaged the handling of covid19. "Today the picture is clear. Sadly, they have now wrecked lives in the process." Referring to Dr Rowley's comments on social support, she countered, "Yet many thousands continue to complain that they are yet to receive any salary relief grant since last year."

Persad-Bissessar added, "The same support that citizens were promised since last year are being rehashed again." She asked the Government what is the plan after May 23 when the new restrictions are supposed to end.

"Do we stay in lockdown until the Prime Minister 'feels' it is safe to reopen? Or do we stay in lockdown until a friend of the PNM secures a vaccine contract?" Persad-Bissessar said the public has a right to know how long these restrictions will be in effect and what to expect in the future.

She reiterated the UNC's claim that Government has been playing games with the pandemic. "Today, their only accomplishment is to boast of one million syringes in stock. The irony should not be lost on us that there are no vaccines for those syringes."

Persad-Bissessar said Rowley "continues to fail the entire nation with his short-sighted leadership and ad-hoc decision making."