Education Ministry extends means-test deadline

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Education Ministry on Monday announced that the deadline for the submission of completed means test-forms has been extended to May 14.

In a statement, the ministry said, "Parents/guardians are reminded that completed forms with the necessary attachments are to be submitted to the child/ward’s school."

The ministry said forms must be stamped and signed by principals and forwarded to education district offices for collection by school supervisors.

The ministry said it continues to monitor the dynamic public health situation and evolving restrictions, and "measures have been instituted to ensure that all students who are in need of support have the opportunity to access the assistance required."