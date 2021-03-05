The Revenge of King Jab Jab returns

The cast of Revenge of King Jab Jab onstage. - Courtesy Saul Ramlal

THE Revenge of King Jab Jab – Play Mas with Shakespeare, produced by Louris Lee-Sing, is a socio-political satire that stars Carnival characters as the main protagonists.

King Jab Jab and his minions – Jab Molassie, Midnight Robber, Pierrot Grenade, Jamette and Sweeper – are plotting world domination through populism and worldwide dictatorship, part of which includes destroying women’s rights.

However, Baby Doll has heard about the fiendish plans to install dictatorship and to destroy democracy being hatched by the devils and other Carnival characters. And she is angry.

In the role of Baby Doll, Amanda Akbarali-Ramdial is counsellor, mediator, consultant and women’s rights advocate with the organisation, The Opening Lotus.

Lee-Sing said she decided to run the play again for the upcoming International Women’s Day, observed on March 8, especially as the previous staging of the show was so well-received.

“The feedback and reviews were so fantastic I decided to remount the show. I know Amanda as I did some online workshops for Opening Lotus, and thought about adding a Baby Doll to the show to talk about women’s rights and issues, especially these days with all the violence against women in the news. And Amanda jumped at the chance,” Lee-Sing said in a media release.

Akbarali-Ramdial will be making her stage debut when the show is staged at the Little Carib Theatre, White and Robert Streets in Woodbrook, on March 6-7.

“When Louris suggested I join the show as an actor I was overwhelmed,” Akbarali-Ramdial said in the release. “And the Baby Doll is such a great character to give my views on women’s equality… I’m just so excited.”

Directed by theatre legend Ellen O’Malley Camps (Helen Camps) and written by Wayne Lee-Sing, the show also stars Danielle Elliott as King Jab Jab; Afi Forde-Hopson as Jab Molassie; Paula Hamilton-Smith as the Midnight Robber; Cindy Daniel as Pierrot Grenade and Lee-Sing as the Sweeper; and W Lee-Sing as Jamette.

There are 80 seats per show.