Kamla’s letter the mark of a leader

THE EDITOR: The letter by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar seeking assistance from the Indian government in the provision of covid19 vaccines showed her to be a true leader. While the Health Minister and other officials in the health sector discussed dates and contracts for the roll-out of vaccines for citizens, nothing has materialised.

Meanwhile, other countries, including our Caribbean neighbours, have all gone ahead and sourced supplies from international producers and donors. What should a concerned, genuine leader have done in the situation? Exactly what Persad-Bissessar did – take the bull by the horns and place a request where a source is available.

She has done a bold and selfless act by writing to the Indian government as the elected representatives and others in government procrastinated and displayed no sense of leadership in taking decisive action against this deadly pandemic.

People need to be aware that as Persad-Bissessar is fighting to give nationals a defence against the covid19 virus, Prime Minister Rowley is in the media agitating for sanctions placed on Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela to be lifted. How misplaced and insensitive can a prime minister and a leader of a country be?

It must also be reminded that in June 2015, Rowley, as then opposition leader, wrote to Caricom asking for election observers for the general election of that year. Isn’t Persad-Bissessar doing the same thing – seeking the best interest of the country?

The safety and security of citizens should be uppermost in the mind of any leader, and Persad-Bissessar has made such a bold statement by her letter.

FLORA GEOFFROY SINGH

Arima