Kamla’s last stand?

THE EDITOR: Some people are saying Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a supply of covid19 vaccines is putting her foot (or mouth) where it does not belong. But can it also be viewed as keeping alive the political divide between our two major ethnic groups?

After the Health Minister had made clear the details of arrangements for acquiring covid19 vaccines, is she telling us that her request – as Opposition Leader – to the Indian government has more authority than the Government? Is Modi aware of our politically-motivated ethnic divide? Because if he is, and he responds positively on her behalf, wouldn’t that say a lot, not just about democracy in general but about our partisan racial divide here and its parallel to the centuries-old ethnic/tribal tensions in India?

The Opposition Leader was reported to have told Modi that this country is “reeling” from the effects of the deadly virus. Really, Madam Opposition Leader? We are reeling from the effects of the virus and yet the police are at their wits’ end to disperse crowds at rum shops and beaches? We are reeling from the effects of the virus and yet the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the Government for the excellent job it is doing in containing the virus?

Persad-Bissessar praised the Indian government for it role in leading the world’s vaccination drive. While India may be one of the leading countries to mass-produce the vaccine, has it completely eluded the Opposition Leader that these vaccines originated in the US and a few Western European countries, but just like in India they are now being mass-produced and distributed by assigned countries that are equipped to do so?

Tell us, Madam Opposition Leader, was this appeal just the beginning of what you see as your final desperate attempt to regain political power? With many brilliant young minds in the UNC, is it that you realise you may not be a factor come 2025, so you’re prepared to do anything you think will destroy the PNM, your “enemy,” as you labelled it? But by the same token, aren’t you making it more difficult for young upcoming leaders of your organisation to win the support of those who traditionally don’t support it? Being the seasoned politician you are, are you not conscious that, given our ethnic divide, your appeal has the potential to drive us into that riotous ethnic/tribal/racial tension that many countries today are struggling to contain? Is this your last political hope?

Given our government’s consultation with the Indian government on this vaccine matter, citizens (all of us), await with bated breath to see the response of the Indian government to the Opposition Leader’s request.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas