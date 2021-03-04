Venezuela's military detain gang members headed to Trinidad

A composite photo of the vessels which were intercepted and the three men suspected of being linked to a criminal gang in Venezuela. - Photo taken from El Periodico del Delta

Military officials in Venezuela intercepted two vessels with 30 nationals, three of whom were suspected gang members, which was on its way Trinidad.

Media outlets, Tane Tanae and El Periodico del Delta, reported that members of the Bolivarian National Guard intercepted the boats at Punta Pescador, Tucupita, Delta Amacuro state last weekend.

Tane Tanae identified the three suspected members of the Los Bachacos criminal group among those detained.

El Periodico del Delta reported that the gang suspects are involved in human trafficking.

No further details were given.