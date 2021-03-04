US donates boat engines to Coast Guard

Coast Guard vessel

In its latest show of support for local law enforcement, the US government on Thursday donated 18 small boat engines to the Coast Guard.

A media release from the US Embassy reported that officials made the handover at the Coast Guard's Staubles Bay headquarters on Thursday. The engines are valued at US$372,368.

At the handover US charge d'affaires to TT Shante Moore said the engines were examples of the US's continued support to the region and its “continued commitment to partner with you to dismantle transnational criminal networks and counter illicit trafficking.”

National Security Minister Stuart Young. who was also present for the handover. said he was grateful for the support and recognised the importance of continued partnership

Local arms of national security have had a long history of collaboration with US security forces in disrupting drug trafficking.