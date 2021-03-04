Rise yes, but not for ‘mauby’

THE EDITOR: I have no issue with WASA raising its rates. In fact, I think homeowners paying around $10 a day for water in PoS is ludicrous. With the amount of water an average family uses daily we really pay less than what bottled water sells for at the supermarket. Anyone who argues against that is simply being disingenuous.

My only caveat with paying higher rates is that (in addition to a regular supply) WASA ensures that the water I receive is potable. What flows through the taps at my home most times looks like mauby, discoloured with a brownish tint. I have installed several filters to clean and purify WASA’s water – a cost that has mounted each month for years.

Most times the water is so filled with silt and sediment that I cannot even serve it to my pets without first running it through a filter. And I am billed full price each month for this. And I know, based on visits to hardwares and seeing the large quantum of replacement filters that are always in stock, that I am not alone in this practice.

I submit that WASA should raise its rates but, unless it supplies water that is both clean and potable, it should issue a refund to homeowners who can submit validated receipts for filters.

DR ZEEFAH NIMA

Woodbrook