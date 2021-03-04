Renegades grab lead in table tennis league

HILLVIEW Renegades grabbed the lead in the TT Champions League (TTCL) 2021 with a convincing victory over Servivors when action continued, on Tuesday night.

Renegades did not lose a match in the table tennis series played at Endeavour Extension Road in Chaguanas as Kenneth Parmanand, Yuvraaj Dookram and Franklyn Seechan all won their matches. Parmanand got the ball rolling for Renegades with an 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 win over Riad Abasali, before Dookram recorded another strong performance for Renegades with an 11-4, 11-6, 13-11 victory over Sharaaz Ali.

Seechan made it a clean sweep for Renegades with a 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-3 victory over Saleem Mohammed. Parmanand was awarded the TTCL Toppers MVP prize for his effort.

Renegades now lead the seven-team standings with 21 points ahead of second-placed Queen’s Park which are on 19 points. Queen’s Park have played two series less than Renegades and will take the lead again once they win their outstanding series. Solo Crusaders are third with 19 points, WASA are fourth with 18 points, followed by Southerners (14 points), Servivors (13 points) and D’Abadie Youths (12 points).

Queen’s Park will aim to snatch the lead on Friday with a series against WASA at the Queen’s Park Oval Racquet Centre at 6.30 pm.