Ragoonath: Power-sharing in the THA could work

Political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath

Political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath believes a power-sharing arrangement in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) can help to manage the island’s affairs until a solution to the six-six deadlock is determined.

On Wednesday, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) proposed to the People’s National Movement (PNM) that an interim Tobago government be formed to advance the island’s affairs.

The proposal came after a three-hour meeting between the Prime Minister and the 12 elected assemblymen at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine said the party has proposed that the PNM take the positions of chief secretary and presiding officer.

He said the PDP was willing to settle for the positions of deputy chief secretary, secretary of finance and two of the three councillors allocated to the executive.

The remaining secretarial positions will be split down the middle.

The PNM has asked for the proposal in writing and is expected to respond in a week.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday, Ragoonath said power-sharing in the THA can work but the parties must respect each other.

“Of course, they will have to have respect for each other and not every party trying to get one up on the other,” he told Newsday. “If they could get that level of respect for each other, then, yes, it could work and it could work for the benefit of Tobago.”