Pt Fortin business owner honours fire officers who helped save store

Vishnu Kalliecharan (second from left) awarded a plaque of honour to fire officers from Point Fortin who saved one of his buildings on October 5, 2020. Photo provided by Leah Figaro. -

KALLIECHARAN’S variety store has honoured the Point Fortin fire officers that responded to a fire at one of its buildings in October.

On October 5, an arsonist set fire to Fashion TT clothing store at Market Street, Point Fortin, which is just next to Maya’s. Only the latter was able to be saved after hours of work by the fire officials but it too suffered damage. The owner, Vishnu Kalliecharan, approximated the losses at $1 million.

A female suspect was later arrested.

On Monday, Kalliecharan awarded the officers a plaque of appreciation at his store.

Point Fortin Mayor Saleema McCree Thomas was also present and showed her appreciation for their efforts.