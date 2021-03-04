Policeman dragged by car in Cumuto Barracks accident

A policeman assigned to the Canine Unit was injured in an accident at the Cumuto Barracks on Wednesday night.

Police said the man was at the barracks at around 7.45 pm when he tried to park an unmarked police vehicle near the Canine Section.

He moved the manual gear-stick to neutral and pulled the handbrakes upright, but as he moved his foot from the pedal to get out, the car began to reverse.

The constable's foot was stuck between the pedals and he was dragged 30 feet, hitting a marked police car which was parked against a wall.

Nearby officers saw the accident and took him to the Sangre Grande District Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The officer was given three days' injury leave. Police said he had injuries to his lower back, upper left arm, left ankle and right elbow.

The door of the car was damaged, as well as the left rear tail light, fender, bumper and tailgate.