Penal woman survives after being shot in head

A 26-year-old housewife was grazed by a bullet to the head in Penal on Sunday night.

Police said around 8 pm, Dana Ramkhelawan's common-law husband reported that he heard a knock on the door of their modest wooden home and was confronted by a masked gunman.

Police said the husband fled to his bedroom but then heard gunshots and found his wife bleeding

The wounded woman was taken to the Siparia Health Facility then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

She has since been discharged, but neighbours told Newsday they have not seen the two since the incident.

They also said the woman is not originally from the area and would leave and return often.

One neighbour said incidents like these are not common and that the neighbourhood is "a good place." The elderly man said he had been living there for many years and had not heard of any similar incident.

He said he did not hear the gunshot, as he was asleep.