Mechanic burnt, cars destroyed in Diego Martin fire

A Diego Martin mechanic is being treated for first-degree burns after trying to put out a fire at his garage in Petit Valley on Wednesday night.

Fire officers said they received a report at around 10.15 pm from Sparrow Drive, off Simeon Road.

Officers from the Four Roads and Wrightson Road Fire Stations went to the area and found Marlon Dowers, who had burns to his back and shoulders.

A fire service ambulance took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

As fire officers extinguished the blaze they heard several explosions which they suspect were caused by tanks in the garage containing acetylene, oxygene, propane, oil and LNG.

Four Roads fire investigators are continuing enquiries into the cause of the fire.

Newsday understands Dowers was still warded at the burn unit of the hospital up to Thursday morning.

Investigators said he had five cars in the garage at the time of the fire.