Mark, Hinds disagree over Beetham plant questions

Wade Mark -

PUBLIC Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) chairman Wade Mark disagreed with committee member and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds, asking whether the National Gas Company (NGC) was still involved in projects such as the controversial Beetham wastewater treatment plant.

Their disagreement occurred during a virtual meeting between the PAEC and NGC officials about the company's audited financial statement from 2015-2018.

Hinds asked NGC president Mark Loquan, "Can this committee be assured that your (NGC) sins and blemishes prior to 2015 will be committed no more?"

He said, "I am told that NGC prior to 2015, your company, got itself involved in things outside of oil and gas."

One of those things, Hinds continued, was building a water treatment facility in his constituency.

He asked, "Is it the case that NGC still gets outside of its core (business) building road, water works and all of that?What is the state of affairs? We want to know."

Construction of the $1 billion Beetham wastewater treatment plant began in 2014 under the UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) coalition government. Mark was Speaker of the House of Representatives at that time.

Loquan replied, "We are certainly sticking to our core business and I laid it out before, that is in the gas value chain."

Addressing Hinds' specific question, Loquan said, "We are not in the water business. In the case of the Beetham issue, we are in arbitration, as you would be aware, because monies would have been spent."

He said 75 per cent of the money to build the plant "was spent out of a contract" and 37 per cent of the plant "was found on the ground."

Mark intervened, telling Hinds, "This is not a political meeting."

But Hinds persisted. "No, no, Mr Chairman, I asked a number of questions. Permit me..."

Mark replied, "Mr Loquan doesn't have to answer."

Hinds countered, "Mr Chairman, I have put a question to Mr Loquan. Let him answer me, please."

Mark said, "But that's a political question. He's not a politician."

Loquan reiterated, " I maintain my statement before, where we are very focused as a business, and I described that business as a gas value chain. We are not in any non-core type of business. We don't intend to be."

He gave the assurance that "as long as I am leading the NGC, that the projects that we are doing fall in line with that methodology, fall in line with our business, which is the entire gas value chain."

When Loquan finished, Mark expressed his disagreement with Hinds' line of questioning.

"We don't want to put our officials in a position where they are uncomfortable."

Earlier in the meeting, Hinds asked Loquan to explain in layman's terms what the NGC is and what it does. He disclosed he recently spoke with an educated person who had no idea what the company did other than, "It has something to do with gas."