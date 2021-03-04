J&K Signature Styles donates laptops, tablets to Tunapuna Secondary

J&K Signature Styles CEO Keron James with principal of Tunapuna Secondary Thecla Thomas. - Photo source J&K Signature Styles

J&K Signature Styles donated 10 devices to Tunapuna Secondary School on January 29 as part of its Adopt a School programme. The devices were presented to the principal Thecla Thomas, who said she was thankful to the company for the much-needed support. She said the contribution is crucial in facilitating the required online learning now imposed on all students due to restrictions put in place to limit the spread of covid19 in early 2020.

The J&K Adopt a School programme was developed pre-covid19 and was initiated to make good-will contributions to the community by providing students with mentorship, training and financial support.

The company believes its network of customers, who are business professionals, can be harnessed to positively impact the nation’s youth in many ways, it said in a release.

J&K CEO Keron James said, "This donation is a small part of what we aim to do with our Adopt a School programme. We recognise that, in addition to the limited government assistance being provided to school, private sector support is needed to fill the gaps as many students are still without appropriate devices to support their learning needs. J&K Signature Styles intends to do its part even as we struggle to overcome the realities of the economic challenges being faced due to covid19.”

With the company’s headquarters in Tunapuna and two of its staff members including James, being alumni of the school, the J&K team felt it was fitting to initiate the programme with what the company considers a pillar of the community.

Thomas, who is in her last year as principal, said she hopes the company can help rally other past students to lend support.

J&K Signature Styles ask that their customers seek out ways to support this important initiative when the programme is officially launched in May 2021.