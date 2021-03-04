Four new cases of covid19 reported

File photo

Four new cases of covid19 have been detected in samples taken between March 1 and 3. There are now 101 active cases, up two from Wednesday’s figure of 99.

The Health Ministry’s release on Thursday said there had been no new deaths, with the toll standing at 139.

Since March 2020, there have been 7,727 cases, of which 7,487 have recovered.

Sixteen people remain in hospital, two more than Wednesday’s figure of 14. Five people are in step-down facilities.

There are 472 patients in Sstate quarantine facilities and 76 people in home self-isolation. On Wednesday, there were 365 and 74 patients in these locations respectively.

The update said a total of 98,370 people have been tested to date, 46,477 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Wednesday was 98,096.