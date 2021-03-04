Ex-boxing champ still waiting for house 40 years later

Former national boxing champion Ralph Peterkin, 69, is calling for an update on how far along his housing application has progressed after he has been waiting for a house for 40 years. - Shane Superville

Retiree Ralph Peterkin is asking the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to remember his application form, as he is still waiting for word on his housing application – 40 years after he submitted the first documents.

Peterkin, 69, visited Newsday's Port of Spain office on Thursday and said despite repeated calls and visits to the HDC, he is no closer to getting a home.

He said he applied when the now defunct National Housing Authority (NHA) was still the authority for housing management and said as governments have changed over the years, he was concerned his file had been lost during the shuffle.

He is calling for an update on how far his application has progressed.

"It's very frustrating, because I was approved for the house back in 2007, but that's the last I heard from them.

"Then back in 2017 I got a letter of reference from the TT Amateur Boxing Association to try and get the wheels turning, but that didn't work either.

"I'm just asking on the people at the HDC not to forget me. Since I've retired I've been involved in different programmes to help youth with extra-curricular school activities to keep them off the street."

Peterkin was a one-time flyweight boxing champion in 1969 and worked at National Flour Mills.

Newsday contacted officials from the HDC for comment who said they would "look into it."