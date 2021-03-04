Chote unopposed as next Law Association president

Attorney Sophia Chote, SC. -

FORMER independent senator and criminal defence attorney Sophia Chote, SC, is unopposed for the position of president of the Law Association.

In a notice to members, the association said its 35th annual general meeting will be held virtually, on Zoom, on March 19.

It also confirmed that Chote, who was also head of the Criminal Bar Association, was unopposed for the presidency.

The notice also said since there were no valid nominations for the position of treasurer, a resolution will be put to members to extend the date for nominations to March 31.

At the AGM, members are also expected to vote for senior and ordinary members.

Current vice-president Patricia Dindyal and Rajiv Persad will contest the vice-presidency.

Voting will also take place for the ten positions of senior ordinary members from nominees: Darrell Allahar, Frederick Gilkes, Lynette Seebaran-Suite, Helen Araujo, Theresa Hadad, Wayne Sturge, Shankar Bidaisee, Mario Merritt, Ronnie Bissessar, Christlyn Moore, Patricia Dindyal, Irena Paynter, Amerelle Francis and Michael Rooplal.

The nominees for the five ordinary members are Peter Carter, Aaron Mahabir, Kely-Jo Victoria Sirju, Nekisha Charles, Kai-Leigh Phillip, Trevor Clarke, Rebecca Rafeek, Anuradha Dean and Alexia Romero.

A link for virtual voting will be provided to all financial members by e-mail on the morning of the AGM.

Requests sent to Chote for comment were not immediately returned.

Current president Douglas Mendes, SC, who has served as president for four terms, told Newsday it was "time for a change," when asked about his decision not to contest the top post.