Caribbean ad agency wins 29 ADDY awards

Red Advertising’s creative team overcame the challenges of Covid-19, working “Red-motely” from their homes, to once again be the most awarded Barbados agency, in this year’s American Advertising Federation (ADDY) Awards. - Photo courtesy Red Advertising

Red Advertising & Marketing Ltd won big at the 2021 American Advertising Federation ADDY Awards – a total of 29 awards.

In a release on Wednesday, the agency’s marketing director Jevan Jutagir said, “This was the toughest of years...tough for our clients, tough for their businesses, tough for our staff, tough on everyone’s families. Covid19 has hit the world and our region hard!

“That is why it is so gratifying to win just one ADDY, let alone 29 under these conditions. Within this, I am so proud of my team and how they rose to the challenge.”

The ADDY awards is the creative award show of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), of which the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF) is a member.

The agency won seven gold and 22 silver awards on seven different brands including Banks Beer, Sagicor and Red Advertising itself, the release said.

The agency has offices in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago but operates across the Caribbean region.