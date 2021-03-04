Agricultural economist tells Government: 'Address food security'

Agricultural economist Omardath Maharaj (right) - Photo courtesy Omardath Maharaj

AGRICULTURAL economist Omardath Maharaj is calling on policy-makers to tackle the food security challenge.

In a release on Tuesday, Omardath said the agricultural sector has endured underinvestment and failed policy for years.

“We need to have a serious rethink of development policy and planning in agriculture. In order to systematically reduce our reliance on foreign food products and bolster our own capacity, there must be a fundamental shift in the sector’s priority.”

He said the covid19 pandemic was a wake-up call to rethink the way food is produced, handled and wasted in TT.

“Covid19 has laid bare our food import dependency and reminded policymakers of the need to do more, and look closer into this very important sector and industry at all levels.”

Maharaj also called out “the experts” who he says “missed the mark” when they attributed the locust infestation in Moruga to the loss of forest cover through unregulated land use due to rogue squatters.

“None of them discussed whether the heavy engineering and earthworks for the $90 million 'agro-processing facility' in Moruga (bordering on the forest) had any impact on what we see today.

“The lighting and noise from the facility may continue to interfere with the natural environment which may cause larger swarms and migration of locusts and other species of animals into the communities and region causing further devastation to food production, residential discomfort, loss of income and possible public health issues”

Maharaj said in order to deal with TT’s food security woes, there must be national socio-economic and financial intervention in addition to enhanced household food production and consumption.

He said this will “break the cycle of poverty, stabilise household food and nutrition security, potentially generate income and promote healthy food, eating and lifestyles.”

Maharaj, who is the founder of the Yard Market, said his family farmers’ market supports self-sufficiency in household food production.

“The concept connects like-minded people interested in empowerment, education and the positive attributes of building an eco-system of families supporting each other especially in terms of their food.”

The release said the market celebrated the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021 as declared by the UN General Assembly on Sunday.